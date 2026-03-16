'Forgive everyone': Harish Rana's family bids goodbye in heartbreaking video

In a heartbreaking farewell, Harish Rana's family bid him goodbye in Ghaziabad . The 32-year-old was recently granted passive euthanasia by the Supreme Court of India , marking a historic first for the country. The court's decision came after years of struggle and hope against medical odds since Rana suffered severe brain injuries from a 2013 fall.

Farewell video Video of family's last moments with Rana surfaces A 22-second video of the family's last moments with Rana has surfaced. In the clip, his mother is seen sitting beside him, visibly devastated. A Brahma Kumaris sister applies 'tilak' on his forehead and tells him, "Forgive everyone, apologize to everyone. It's time to go now, okay?" The Brahma Kumaris organization had helped the Rana family find a lawyer for their euthanasia plea.

Historic ruling Supreme Court's landmark judgment on March 14 The Supreme Court bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan delivered the landmark judgment. The court praised Rana's parents for their unwavering support through his suffering. It said, "To love someone is to care for them not just in times of joy, but in their saddest and darkest hours." The court acknowledged the family's boundless love and endurance while observing that its decision was not about choosing death but about not artificially prolonging life.

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Twitter Post Watch video here "Forgive everyone… apologize to everyone… it’s time to go now, okay?"



Harish Rana has been brought to AIIMS, Delhi. His life support will now be removed.



13 yrs of a family’s hope, prayers and sacrifice ending today 💔 pic.twitter.com/qZt4RYtA3x — BALA (@erbmjha) March 15, 2026

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Past case Rana has been in a vegetative state since 2013 "He experiences sleep-wake cycles but exhibits no meaningful interaction and has been dependent on others for all activities of self-care," the judges said. Rana has been in a vegetative state since 2013, following a fall from his PG accommodation's fourth floor, which left him with severe head injuries and 100% quadriplegic disability. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has begun the process of passive euthanasia for Rana, TOI reported.

Process Rana has been shifted to the palliative care unit Rana has been shifted to the palliative care unit at AIIMS' Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital. The process of passive euthanasia involves withholding or withdrawing life-sustaining treatment while ensuring adequate pain relief and supportive care. Dr. Sushma Bhatnagar, former chief of onco-anaesthesia and palliative medicine at AIIMS, explained that the focus will be on supportive care rather than aggressive medical interventions.