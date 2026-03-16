Formalin found in milk sold in Maharashtra village India Mar 16, 2026

In Karvand village, Maharashtra, a woman who bought the milk had a sample tested, and the test confirmed it contained formalin, a chemical used in medical and industrial settings (including to preserve dead bodies), not for food.

The sample was collected by the FDA and sent to a government laboratory in Sambhajinagar, which confirmed the contamination, which is a serious violation of food safety laws.