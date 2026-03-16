Formalin found in milk sold in Maharashtra village
In Karvand village, Maharashtra, a woman who bought the milk had a sample tested, and the test confirmed it contained formalin, a chemical used in medical and industrial settings (including to preserve dead bodies), not for food.
The sample was collected by the FDA and sent to a government laboratory in Sambhajinagar, which confirmed the contamination, which is a serious violation of food safety laws.
Tests also showed the milk had less fat than required
Tests also showed the milk had less fat than required for buffalo milk.
Vendors sometimes add formalin to keep milk from spoiling during transport or hot weather.
Authorities have not announced any arrests.
The FDA has stepped up checks across Maharashtra, conducting thousands of inspections, suspending licenses, and collecting fines to crack down on unsafe food practices.
Drinking milk with formalin can cause stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea
Drinking milk with formalin can cause stomach pain, vomiting, or diarrhea right away—and over time could even damage kidneys or raise cancer risk.
The FDA is urging people to report anything suspicious about their food through its helpline (1800222365).