Former Army chief General Naravane breaks silence surrounding memoir

Former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny. He shared a statement from Penguin Random House India, which holds exclusive publishing rights to the book. The statement clarified that no copies of the memoir have been published or made available to the public.

Publisher's statement No copies of the book have been published: Statement The publisher stated on Monday that no copies have been published, distributed, sold, or made available to the public in any form, clarifying its position amid reports of unauthorized circulation of the manuscript. The company said it holds exclusive publishing rights to Four Stars of Destiny," a memoir by General Naravane.

Political row Rahul Gandhi displayed alleged memoir in Parliament The controversy erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed what he claimed was a copy of General Naravane's memoir in Parliament last week. He had tried to quote excerpts from the book in the Lok Sabha but was stopped as it wasn't officially published. Gandhi reiterated his claim about the existence of the memoir, challenging government officials who denied its existence.

