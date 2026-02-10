Former Army chief General Naravane breaks silence surrounding memoir
What's the story
Former Indian Army chief General MM Naravane has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding his unpublished memoir, Four Stars of Destiny. He shared a statement from Penguin Random House India, which holds exclusive publishing rights to the book. The statement clarified that no copies of the memoir have been published or made available to the public.
Twitter Post
General Navarane shares publisher's statement
This is the status of the book. https://t.co/atLtwhJvl0— Manoj Naravane (@ManojNaravane) February 10, 2026
Publisher's statement
No copies of the book have been published: Statement
The publisher stated on Monday that no copies have been published, distributed, sold, or made available to the public in any form, clarifying its position amid reports of unauthorized circulation of the manuscript. The company said it holds exclusive publishing rights to Four Stars of Destiny," a memoir by General Naravane.
Political row
Rahul Gandhi displayed alleged memoir in Parliament
The controversy erupted after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi displayed what he claimed was a copy of General Naravane's memoir in Parliament last week. He had tried to quote excerpts from the book in the Lok Sabha but was stopped as it wasn't officially published. Gandhi reiterated his claim about the existence of the memoir, challenging government officials who denied its existence.
Legal action
Delhi Police launch probe into unauthorized circulation
The Delhi Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the alleged illegal distribution of material from the unpublished memoir. The police are looking into what they call a possible copyright violation. The publisher, Penguin Random House India, has also warned that any copies of the book currently in circulation, regardless of format, constitute a violation of their copyright and must be stopped immediately.