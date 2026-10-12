Former BJP MLA Atar Singh Bhadana killed in Bharatpur clash
India
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Atar Singh Bhadana was killed on Sunday night in Bharatpur's Bhonda village after a fight broke out over restarting a crusher plant and a mining lease linked to his wife.
Villagers, upset about the plant reopening, allegedly attacked him with sticks during the confrontation.
Villagers accuse Bhadana, protest mining
Mining in the area has been controversial for two years, with locals accusing Bhadana of using village pastureland for his projects.
Even after getting court permission, restarting the plant sparked anger and led to this deadly clash.
Police are now searching for those involved, while villagers continue protesting against the mining lease and crusher plant.