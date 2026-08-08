Former Calcutta HC judge seeks Supreme Court protection after threats
A former Calcutta High Court judge, now presiding over one of the SIR appellate tribunals in West Bengal, has asked the Supreme Court for protection after receiving death threats at home.
According to the judge's son, who is also a lawyer, his family got threatening letters twice in May 2026, sparking serious safety concerns.
Supreme Court seeks Calcutta HC intervention
The letters were delivered right to her Kolkata house on May 30 and May 2, and followed by cutting of the wires of CCTV cameras at their Kolkata residence. The threats came before elections.
Even though police complaints were filed, the family says it did not get real protection or any proper investigation.
The Supreme Court has said it was a serious matter and asked the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to step in; there is also a request for a special team to investigate under Supreme Court supervision.