Former Calcutta HC judge seeks Supreme Court protection after threats

The letters were delivered right to her Kolkata house on May 30 and May 2, and followed by cutting of the wires of CCTV cameras at their Kolkata residence. The threats came before elections.

Even though police complaints were filed, the family says it did not get real protection or any proper investigation.

The Supreme Court has said it was a serious matter and asked the Calcutta High Court Chief Justice to step in; there is also a request for a special team to investigate under Supreme Court supervision.