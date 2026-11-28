Former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud says AI should assist judges
Former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud thinks AI should help judges with repetitive stuff, like transcribing and translating court documents, but not take over the big decisions.
Speaking at a recent event, he said, "Let it find the papers, translate them, and summarize them. The decision and the reasons for it must belong to the judge," making it clear that human judgment is still essential in courtrooms.
Indian proposal bars AI bail assessments
With 5.64 crore cases pending in India, using AI for routine tasks could really help speed things up and let judges focus on what matters most.
But there are boundaries: proposed regulations say AI can't be used for assessing a person's risk for bail: those need a real person's touch to keep things fair and accountable.