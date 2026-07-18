Former Chief Justice KG Balakrishnan urges saving Sonam Wangchuk's life

Wangchuk began his hunger strike on June 28 with AISA activists, raising concerns about fairness in the NEET exams, a big deal for students across India.

After his health worsened, he was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, where doctors are closely watching him and urging his family to approve urgent treatment.

At a peace event honoring Mandela and Gandhi, Balakrishnan also reminded students of their rights and the power of staying informed.