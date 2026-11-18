Former DMK minister Duraimurugan faces ₹1,427.34cr sand mining allegations
Former DMK Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan is facing serious allegations over a massive illegal sand mining scam that reportedly cost Tamil Nadu ₹1,427.34 crore.
The case, filed earlier this month, also names several officials and private contractors accused of rigging tenders between 2021 and 2024 to allow unauthorized sand mining.
Investigators allege tender manipulation, environmental harm
Investigators say the group broke rules by splitting contracts and using selective tenders to favor certain companies.
This didn't just drain state funds; it also caused real harm to the environment, like dropping groundwater levels and damaging local ecosystems.
Even after a court warning back in 2017, the illegal mining kept going.
Recent raids are digging up more evidence as authorities try to get to the bottom of it all.