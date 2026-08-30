Former DRDO chief Satheesh Reddy returns safely after Nepal flood
Former DRDO chairman Satheesh Reddy, and his 31-member group were on their Kailash Mansarovar Yatra when a massive flood hit Nepal.
The disaster, triggered by a glacial collapse on August 26, has claimed hundreds of lives.
Thankfully, Reddy's team, including folks from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, the UK and Australia, made it home safe.
Satheesh Reddy says team crossed Kerung
Reddy shared that his team had crossed the Kerung region a couple of days before the incident happened.
"Truly speaking, we didn't face any problem because we had crossed the Kerung area a couple of days before the incident happened. We were there doing the Pradakshina around Kailash mountain, and we were exactly at the place near Gaurikund when this happened, and the news broke out," he said after returning to Hyderabad.
India aiding stranded pilgrims in Nepal
The Indian government is working hard to help stranded pilgrims in Nepal.
Andhra Pradesh officials are trying to locate 13 missing people from their state, while rescue operations continue along tough river terrains in Nepal and Tibet.