Former Haryanvi music producer Deepak Nandal probed over ₹10cr extortion

Investigators probe Nandal's showbiz crime links

Nandal's journey into crime reportedly began with clashes in the music scene, working alongside artists like Rahul Fazilpuria and Badshah.

He's now linked to several serious cases, including attempted murder and high-profile shootings, and is suspected of orchestrating violent attacks even from abroad.

With roots still tangled in showbiz circles, investigators are digging deeper into how far his criminal network really goes.