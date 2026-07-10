Former Haryanvi music producer Deepak Nandal probed over ₹10cr extortion
Deepak Nandal, once a Haryanvi music producer, is now at the center of a major police investigation after a dramatic encounter in Gurgaon's Sushant Lok on July 9.
Four suspected shooters, allegedly sent by Nandal to target a businessman over a ₹10 crore extortion demand, were killed.
Police say Nandal has been running his extortion racket from London since escaping India in July 2024.
Investigators probe Nandal's showbiz crime links
Nandal's journey into crime reportedly began with clashes in the music scene, working alongside artists like Rahul Fazilpuria and Badshah.
He's now linked to several serious cases, including attempted murder and high-profile shootings, and is suspected of orchestrating violent attacks even from abroad.
With roots still tangled in showbiz circles, investigators are digging deeper into how far his criminal network really goes.