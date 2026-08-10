Former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte arrested amid Ranchi exam protests
India
Former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte was arrested on Monday, August 10, 2026, adding fuel to the ongoing protests over alleged cheating and unfair practices in government job exams run by JPSC and JSSC.
The unrest has seen job seekers clashing with police near the state assembly in Ranchi, with tensions running high despite heavy security.
Protesters demand canceled exams, independent probe
Protesters want several recruitment exams canceled, a complete revamp of how hiring is done, and an independent investigation into the alleged exam scams.
Even after Khiangte voluntarily chose to resign last month and government said it had accepted 98% of the demands, demonstrators aren't backing down, keeping the spotlight on transparency and fairness for young job aspirants in Jharkhand.