Former Kolkata editor's passport renewal blocked by Supreme Court-ordered review
India
R Rajagopal, a longtime Kolkata resident and former editor, cannot renew his passport because his name was deleted from West Bengal's voter list during a recent revision.
He is one of 2.7 million people affected by a Supreme Court-ordered review that flagged document issues.
Now, Kerala's chief minister and the Editors Guild of India are worried this could stop many others from accessing basic services.
Rajagopal's renewal stalled, appeal unanswered
Rajagopal applied for renewal in February, but things got complicated when his name landed on a deletion list in March.
At police verification in May, officials told him he would need to get his name restored before they could clear his application.
He has appealed but has not heard back, so for now, no passport and no updates.