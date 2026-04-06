Former maths professor Bachchu Jha arrested over ₹21L bomb threat
India
A 31-year-old former applied mathematics professor, Bachchu Jha, was arrested for threatening a northwest Delhi coaching institute with a bomb and demanding ₹21 lakh.
He pretended to be Babla Gujjar from Noida during the April 2 call, which led to quick police action and a case at Ashok Vihar police station.
Bachchu Jha's phone seized in Nashik
Police used tech tools to trace Jha all the way to Nashik, Maharashtra.
They recovered his phone, which had key chats and screenshots now being analyzed for links to other crimes.
It turns out Jha has a history of extortion attempts (including targeting a former MLA and an advocate) and is also connected to an attempted murder case in Patna from 2016.
The investigation is still ongoing.