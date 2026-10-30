Former Merchant Navy officer Rishabh Shukla kills 3 in Lucknow
A parking argument turned deadly in Lucknow when Rishabh Shukla, a former Merchant Navy officer, shot and killed three members of the Tiwari family on Monday morning.
The fight started after Shukla was asked to move his car for some construction work, but things escalated fast: witnesses say he started abusing those present before pulling out a pistol.
Tiwari family demands harshest punishment
After the shooting, Shukla continued threatening others before locking himself inside his home.
Police have stepped up their presence in the area as investigations continue.
The victims' family is demanding the harshest punishment for Shukla.
Friends remember Suyash Tiwari, one of those killed and soon to be married, as someone deeply involved in helping his community: the loss has left everyone shaken.