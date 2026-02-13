Former Mukhtar Ansari gang member shot dead in UP

Suspect profile

Who is Shoaib Bobby

Shoaib Bobby was a known shooter for the Ansari gang and an accused in the 1999 murder of Lucknow jailer RK Tiwari. The police believe that multiple assailants were involved due to the scale of the attack and the number of rounds fired. Mukhtar Ansari, who died in 2024, was a notorious criminal with a political career. He had been booked in 65 criminal cases, including murder and extortion, but was elected five times as an MLA from different parties.