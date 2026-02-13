Former Mukhtar Ansari gang member shot dead in UP
What's the story
A former shooter of the Mukhtar Ansari gang was gunned down in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place when Shoaib alias Bobby was traveling from Barabanki to Lucknow. He was attacked in the Asaini area where 15 bullets were fired at his car, NDTV reported, quoting the police. Witnesses said the gunfire lasted for around 10 minutes, creating panic among locals who reported hearing multiple gunshots.
Suspect profile
Who is Shoaib Bobby
Shoaib Bobby was a known shooter for the Ansari gang and an accused in the 1999 murder of Lucknow jailer RK Tiwari. The police believe that multiple assailants were involved due to the scale of the attack and the number of rounds fired. Mukhtar Ansari, who died in 2024, was a notorious criminal with a political career. He had been booked in 65 criminal cases, including murder and extortion, but was elected five times as an MLA from different parties.
Criminal-politician
Ansari's life and career
Born in 1963 to a powerful family, Ansari took to organized crime during his youth, a time when government contract mafias were reportedly active in Uttar Pradesh. He was lodged in various jails across Uttar Pradesh and Punjab from 2005 till his death. Ansari died of cardiac arrest after being admitted to Rani Durgavati Medical College from Banda Jail around 8:25pm on a day he complained of vomiting and was found unconscious.