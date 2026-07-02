Former Ram Mandir Trust general secretary Champat Rai revealed cameras

SIT probes Ram Mandir donation handling

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now digging deeper after camera footage showed employees sneaking cash and jewelry from the counting room by using CCTV blind spots.

Police are checking if donation handling rules were ignored.

Meanwhile, local lawyers are pushing for FIRs against Rai and other trust members, warning of protests if action isn't taken.

The incident has raised tough questions about how donations are managed at one of India's most high-profile temples.