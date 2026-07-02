Former Ram Mandir Trust general secretary Champat Rai revealed cameras
Champat Rai, former general secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, revealed that hidden cameras were set up after officials noticed donation amounts weren't matching what was deposited in the bank.
During police questioning, Rai shared he felt "betrayed" by trusted staff who turned out to be involved.
SIT probes Ram Mandir donation handling
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is now digging deeper after camera footage showed employees sneaking cash and jewelry from the counting room by using CCTV blind spots.
Police are checking if donation handling rules were ignored.
Meanwhile, local lawyers are pushing for FIRs against Rai and other trust members, warning of protests if action isn't taken.
The incident has raised tough questions about how donations are managed at one of India's most high-profile temples.