Former TDB member arrested in Sabarimala temple gold case India Jan 14, 2026

K.P. Sankara Das, who once served on the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), has been arrested for alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple.

The arrest happened at a Thiruvananthapuram hospital where Das was recovering after a stint in the ICU.

This move follows sharp criticism from the Kerala High Court about delays in bringing him in.