Former TDB member arrested in Sabarimala temple gold case
K.P. Sankara Das, who once served on the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), has been arrested for alleged misappropriation of gold from the Sabarimala temple.
The arrest happened at a Thiruvananthapuram hospital where Das was recovering after a stint in the ICU.
This move follows sharp criticism from the Kerala High Court about delays in bringing him in.
What's next for Das and the case?
On the same day he was arrested, Das's request for anticipatory bail came up in court—but things are on hold until Friday so doctors can weigh in on his health.
He's now the 11th person accused while investigations into this high-profile temple gold theft are still underway.