Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar undergoes angioplasty in Jaipur
India
Jagdeep Dhankhar, former Vice President of India, had a health scare this week. He visited Eternal Hospital in Jaipur after experiencing chest heaviness and shortness of breath.
Doctors found a blocked artery and quickly performed an angioplasty to fix it.
Thankfully, the procedure went well and Dhankhar is now stable and recovering.
Samin K Sharma places 2 stents
Dr. Samin K Sharma, Chairman and Chief - Interventional Cardiology at Eternal Hospital, handled the surgery using advanced techniques and placed two stents to restore blood flow.
Hospital officials say Dhankhar is under observation and doing fine.
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also dropped by to wish him a speedy recovery, sharing his prayers for Dhankhar's health.