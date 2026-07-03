Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar undergoes angioplasty in Jaipur

Samin K Sharma places 2 stents

Dr. Samin K Sharma, Chairman and Chief - Interventional Cardiology at Eternal Hospital, handled the surgery using advanced techniques and placed two stents to restore blood flow.

Hospital officials say Dhankhar is under observation and doing fine.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot also dropped by to wish him a speedy recovery, sharing his prayers for Dhankhar's health.