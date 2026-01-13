Next Article
Four Agra men missing near Pangong Lake, Ladakh
India
Four men from Agra—Jaiveer Chaudhary, Shudanshu Faujdar, Yash Mittal, and Shivam Chaudhary—have gone missing while traveling near Pangong Lake in Ladakh.
They were last seen together on January 9.
Police have started a search and put out missing person notices to help find them.
Harsh weather slowing down search
Search and rescue operations are challenging due to freezing temperatures and tough terrain at over 14,000 feet around Pangong Lake.
Even with these challenges, authorities are pushing ahead with the search to help bring the four back safely.