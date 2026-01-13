Four Agra men missing near Pangong Lake, Ladakh India Jan 13, 2026

Four men from Agra—Jaiveer Chaudhary, Shudanshu Faujdar, Yash Mittal, and Shivam Chaudhary—have gone missing while traveling near Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

They were last seen together on January 9.

Police have started a search and put out missing person notices to help find them.