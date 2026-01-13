India keeping close watch on Bangladesh unrest, says Army Chief
India is keeping a close eye on the rising incidents of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, according to Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi.
He shared that both countries' militaries are staying in touch to avoid confusion, and India's next steps will depend on whether the actions of Bangladesh's government are intended for the short term or the long term.
What else is happening?
India has already sent a team to Bangladesh to get a better sense of what's happening on the ground.
Military leaders from both sides—including India's Navy and Air Force chiefs—have been talking regularly with their Bangladeshi counterparts.
Gen Dwivedi also made it clear that recent moves by the Bangladeshi military aren't aimed at India, and said India is committed to maintaining open communication in the region.