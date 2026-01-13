Next Article
Puducherry's ₹3,000 Pongal gift for families
India
Puducherry is giving a festive boost this Pongal—every PDS-registered family will get ₹3,000 straight to their bank accounts.
The move, announced by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, is meant to make celebrations a little brighter for around 3.47 lakh families across the region.
Bonus: Festive essentials in a special package
On top of the cash, each family will also pick up a Pongal kit worth ₹750 from ration shops.
The kit's packed with rice, naatu sakkarai (country sugar), moong dal, sunflower oil, and ghee—everything you need for those classic festive dishes.
Approved by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, it's all about making sure everyone can celebrate without worry.