Puducherry's ₹3,000 Pongal gift for families

Bonus: Festive essentials in a special package

On top of the cash, each family will also pick up a Pongal kit worth ₹750 from ration shops.

The kit's packed with rice, naatu sakkarai (country sugar), moong dal, sunflower oil, and ghee—everything you need for those classic festive dishes.

Approved by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, it's all about making sure everyone can celebrate without worry.