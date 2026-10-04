Four arrested after 2.90kg gold theft worth 3.75cr at Nadiad
Four people were caught just hours after they stole 2.90kg of gold (worth about ₹3.75 crore) from a businessman at Nadiad railway station in Gujarat.
Thanks to quick thinking (a photo snapped by the victim and some sharp CCTV work), police traced the suspects' car and used vehicle details and call records to help trace the suspects, leading to a speedy arrest.
Inspector Gadhvi pulls handbrake, gold recovered
Inspector SA Gadhvi went above and beyond, clinging to the suspects' moving car for one-half of a kilometer before stopping it by pulling the handbrake himself.
The stolen gold was found hidden inside a Maruti Baleno's seat cover, along with two cars, five phones, and some cash seized from the group.
Police are still investigating other angles but have been widely praised for their fast response and smart use of tech.