Four Bengaluru men drown in Tunga river at Mahishi, Shivamogga
Four young men from Bengaluru, Karthik, 31, Pavan, 30, Nakul, 19, and Chetan, 19, tragically drowned in the Tunga River at Mahishi, Shivamogga, on Thursday.
They were in town for a wedding and decided to visit the river afterward, but things took a heartbreaking turn when they got caught in deeper water.
Fire and emergency services personnel retrieved the bodies.
Three law students, 1 private employee
The group included three law students and one private firm employee.
While playing in the water, they lost their balance as they moved into deeper sections.
This tragedy is a tough reminder to stay cautious around rivers and always check local conditions before jumping in.