Four young men from Bengaluru, Karthik, 31, Pavan, 30, Nakul, 19, and Chetan, 19, tragically drowned in the Tunga River at Mahishi, Shivamogga, on Thursday.

They were in town for a wedding and decided to visit the river afterward, but things took a heartbreaking turn when they got caught in deeper water.

Fire and emergency services personnel retrieved the bodies.