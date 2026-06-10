Four die in bus-truck crash on NH-2 near Aurangabad, Bihar
India
A tragic bus-truck crash on NH-2 near Aurangabad, Bihar, has now claimed four lives.
Three pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh died instantly, and Lakshmamma, 65, passed away later at a hospital.
The Andhra Pradesh government is making sure families get help and that the injured receive proper care.
Three bodies airlifted to Chennai
The bodies of the three victims have been airlifted to Chennai and then transported to Nellore by bus, while arrangements are underway for Lakshmamma's return after her autopsy.
Meanwhile, 29 travelers are on their way back by sleeper bus, and officials from both states are working together to support everyone affected during this tough time.