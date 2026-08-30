Four family members drowned near Heeraman Baba temple in Dholpur
India
A heartbreaking accident in Rajasthan's Dholpur district took the lives of four family members early Sunday morning.
Ravi Singh, 21, his sisters, Manorma, 22, and Boto, 25, and their cousin, Kallo, 18, had gone to Heeraman Baba temple for an overnight stay.
While bathing in a nearby pond before prayers, Ravi began to drown after entering deep water, and his sisters and cousin tried to help, but tragically all four drowned.
Police recover bodies, deaths confirmed
Local police quickly launched a rescue operation after hearing about the incident.
The bodies were recovered from the pond and taken to Sarmathura Community Health Centre, where doctors confirmed their deaths.
After postmortem examinations, the bodies were handed over to the family members.