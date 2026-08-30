Four family members drowned near Heeraman Baba temple in Dholpur

A heartbreaking accident in Rajasthan's Dholpur district took the lives of four family members early Sunday morning.

Ravi Singh, 21, his sisters, Manorma, 22, and Boto, 25, and their cousin, Kallo, 18, had gone to Heeraman Baba temple for an overnight stay.

While bathing in a nearby pond before prayers, Ravi began to drown after entering deep water, and his sisters and cousin tried to help, but tragically all four drowned.