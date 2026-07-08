Four government teachers suspended in Ganderbal over Amarnath registration irregularities
India
Four government teachers in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district have been suspended for alleged irregularities in registering pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra.
Officials said the administration was monitoring the registration process closely, and the suspensions followed reports of alleged lapses.
Iltija Mufti questions teachers, 3 arrested
PDP leader Iltija Mufti questioned why teachers were put in charge of registration, calling them "scapegoats" for bigger logistical problems.
Meanwhile, police used facial recognition tech to arrest three alleged Over Ground Workers along the yatra route, highlighting how technology is playing a growing role in keeping the pilgrimage safe.