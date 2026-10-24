Four Indian carriers suspend Saudi flights after security alerts
Flights from Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air to Saudi cities like Riyadh and Dammam are on hold until at least November 7 for Air India and Air India Express, until October 31 for IndiGo, and until November 10 and November 30 for Akasa Air.
This all started after security alerts in the region, and while Saudi officials later said things were safe again, airlines are still playing it cautious for now.
Indian missions set helplines, refunds available
The sudden cancelations have left a lot of passengers, including many Umrah pilgrims headed to Mecca and Madinah, scrambling.
Indian missions abroad have stepped up support with 24/7 helplines, activated round-the-clock control rooms in Jeddah and Makkah, and coordinating with Saudi authorities on visa extensions and delayed departures.
Eligible passengers with confirmed bookings issued on or before October 24 on Air India and Air India Express can rebook or get a full refund upon cancelation, so check with your airline if you're affected.