Four Indian carriers suspend Saudi flights after security alerts

Flights from Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air to Saudi cities like Riyadh and Dammam are on hold until at least November 7 for Air India and Air India Express, until October 31 for IndiGo, and until November 10 and November 30 for Akasa Air.

This all started after security alerts in the region, and while Saudi officials later said things were safe again, airlines are still playing it cautious for now.