Four Karnaprayag Nihangs seek bail after June 16 sword fight
India
Four Nihang Sikhs were arrested after a sword fight broke out in Karnaprayag on June 16, leaving several people injured.
Their arrest sparked a tense three-day standoff at a local gurdwara, which was finally resolved with help from Sikh leaders.
Now, the four are expected to apply for bail soon.
Nihang group convinced to leave Uttarakhand
A new group of Nihang Sikhs entered Uttarakhand on June 25, asking for the release of those arrested, but authorities convinced them to head back peacefully.
Police have tightened security at the Kulhal border and say any release will depend on court decisions.
If bail is granted, the situation could calm down as the men may return to Punjab.