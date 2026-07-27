Four Kerala schoolboys face police action after video near Muvattupuzha
India
Four schoolboys in Kerala are facing police action after a video showed them beating up another student near Muvattupuzha.
The incident, which happened on July 17, quickly spread online.
Schoolboys booked under Juvenile Justice Act
Reports say the boys, all in classes eight and nine, got into an argument over leaving a tap open before things turned physical.
Police have recorded the victim's statement and are checking the ages of those accused.
The boys were booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for assault and abusive language.