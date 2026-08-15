Four killed as tractor-trolley overturns on Sultanpur highway in Lucknow
India
Early Saturday morning, a tractor-trolley loaded with bricks overturned on Sultanpur Highway in Lucknow's Gangaganj area, killing four men.
The accident happened around 4:45am trapping the victims under the vehicle.
Police and rescue teams rushed in, but despite quick efforts, three were declared dead at the hospital and one died on the way to a trauma center.
Barabanki brick-kiln workers identified, post-mortems ordered
All four victims, Sandeep Rawat, 25, Pawan Rawat, 25, Pitambar Rawat, 35, and Balram Rawat, 40, worked at a local brick kiln and were residents of the Kothi police station area of Barabanki.
Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination and initiated further legal proceedings.