Four men posing as transgender demand ₹5,000 in Jubilee Hills
India
A strange scene unfolded in Hyderabad when four men, pretending to be transgender people, stopped a BMW outside True Black Coffee in Jubilee Hills and demanded ₹5,000 from the driver.
The moment was caught on video by a YouTuber and posted on X, grabbing the attention of Telangana's top cop.
Four accused held in judicial custody
The police sifted through 500 CCTV clips to track down the group, finally arresting them in Boduppal.
The accused, Ramesh, a daily-wage worker, (40), Satyanarayana (41), another Ramesh (42), and Yadagiri (44), were alleged to have pulled similar scams before.
All four are now in judicial custody as investigations continue, raising fresh concerns about safety even in Jubilee Hills.