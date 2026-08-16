Four people drown near Vidi Wala Pir Dargah in Rajkot
India
A tragic scene unfolded near Vidi Wala Pir Dargah in Rajkot, Gujarat, where four people, including three children aged seven, 10, and an 18-year-old, drowned on Sunday.
It started when a seven-year-old began struggling in the water; three others tried to help but were all swept into the water.
Bodies retrieved by locals, police probe
The group had gone out together near the dargah on the Bedi village-Hadmatiya route.
Locals managed to recover all four bodies from the water.
Heartbreakingly, the brothers' family had been preparing for a birthday celebration that day.
Police have started investigating what happened.