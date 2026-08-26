Four story building collapses in Tirupati, 3 sustain minor injuries
India
A four-story building in Tirupati suddenly collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, leaving three people with minor injuries.
The incident happened near M.R. Palli Junction in Vani Nagar and sparked a lot of panic, but people working in shops and offices in the building noticed sudden cracks and rushed out.
Case filed against Nageshwara Rao
M Babu says nearby excavation for a new project may have caused the collapse.
The building's owner, M Babu, believes deep digging next door made his structure unstable and led to losses worth ₹70 lakh.
Authorities are now investigating and have filed a case against Nageshwara Rao.