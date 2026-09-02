Four students injured after ceiling collapse at Bagalkot government school
India
Four students were hurt when part of the concrete ceiling suddenly crashed down during class at a government school in Bagalkot, Karnataka, India.
Thankfully, their injuries were minor and were later treated by local doctors.
No lives were lost, but the incident left everyone shaken.
Parents question education officials over rods
Parents are demanding immediate action after seeing iron rods exposed from the damaged ceiling.
They're upset with officials for ignoring safety issues and want repairs done fast to protect students.
Parents have demanded immediate action and questioned the alleged negligence of education department officials.