Four teens lose their lives in Udaipur car crash; 6 more injured
India
Four teenagers—Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19), and Ghulam Khwaja (17)—tragically died when their car collided with another vehicle on the old Ahmedabad highway near Nela Talab, Udaipur, late Saturday night.
The group had just left a Mehfil-e-Milad event and were heading out for tea with friends when the accident happened.
Six others, including two of their friends and four people from the other car, were injured.
What's happening now
Police have seized both cars involved.
The bodies are at MB Hospital for post-mortem exams, while those hurt are getting treatment.