Four teens lose their lives in Udaipur car crash; 6 more injured India Jan 17, 2026

Four teenagers—Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19), and Ghulam Khwaja (17)—tragically died when their car collided with another vehicle on the old Ahmedabad highway near Nela Talab, Udaipur, late Saturday night.

The group had just left a Mehfil-e-Milad event and were heading out for tea with friends when the accident happened.

Six others, including two of their friends and four people from the other car, were injured.