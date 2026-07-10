Four West Bengal nationals return to India after court intervention
India
After more than a year stranded in Bangladesh, four Indian nationals from West Bengal (including Sweety Bibi, her two young sons, and Sunali Khatun's husband) are back in India.
Their journey home wasn't easy: they were pushed back by Delhi Police in June 2025 and only made it back through the Malda border after a long legal fight.
Samirul Islam opposes deportation laws
The Supreme Court played a key role in bringing them home, with Trinamool Congress leader Samirul Islam saying no genuine Indian should face deportation laws.
Khatun's family was especially worried her baby wouldn't get Indian citizenship if born abroad, but she returned just in time to give birth in West Bengal.
The group had even reached out to Mamata Banerjee for help before finally being repatriated.