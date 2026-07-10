Four West Bengal nationals return to India after court intervention

Samirul Islam opposes deportation laws

The Supreme Court played a key role in bringing them home, with Trinamool Congress leader Samirul Islam saying no genuine Indian should face deportation laws.

Khatun's family was especially worried her baby wouldn't get Indian citizenship if born abroad, but she returned just in time to give birth in West Bengal.

The group had even reached out to Mamata Banerjee for help before finally being repatriated.