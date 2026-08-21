Four women wearing burqas, 2 men steal ₹2CR jewelry Sambhajinagar

A group of six thieves, four women in burqas and two men, pulled off a major gold heist at Vishwas Jewellers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Entering the showroom posing as customers at different times to avoid raising suspicion, they managed to steal 1.5kg of jewelry estimated to be worth at least ₹2 crore while distracting the staff.

CCTV footage caught a mystery hand whisking away a box from under the counter.