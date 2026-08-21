Four women wearing burqas, 2 men steal ₹2CR jewelry Sambhajinagar
A group of six thieves, four women in burqas and two men, pulled off a major gold heist at Vishwas Jewellers in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.
Entering the showroom posing as customers at different times to avoid raising suspicion, they managed to steal 1.5kg of jewelry estimated to be worth at least ₹2 crore while distracting the staff.
CCTV footage caught a mystery hand whisking away a box from under the counter.
Investigators analyze CCTV, Gujarat burglars trapped
The gang split into smaller groups to avoid suspicion. Investigators are now analyzing the footage to identify the suspects, map their entry and exit routes, and track down their potential hideouts.
Meanwhile, in Gujarat, two burglars got trapped by locals during a failed robbery and ended up calling the police themselves for rescue, a reminder that not every plan goes smoothly!
The area is often targeted because it sits at the cusp of Gujarat, with Maharashtra, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman, which helps criminals cross borders.