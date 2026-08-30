Four workers from Kushinagar missing in Nepal's Rasuwa power projects
Four workers from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, went missing after sudden flash floods and landslides hit Nepal's Rasuwa district on August 26.
They were working at power projects in Nepal's Rasuwa district and lost contact with their families during the disaster.
Among them are Arun Kumar Singh, his family last spoke to him around 6am that day, and Karan Sharma, an electrician foreman.
Bodies reach Kushinagar, families seek information
Families are desperately hoping for updates: Sunil's family hasn't heard from him since before the floods, despite his employer saying he's safe.
Meanwhile, 11-year-old Dharm Kumar searches riverbanks for his father Nandlal Sahni.
Bodies carried downstream have reached Kushinagar, making the wait even harder.
Family members are seeking information through project officials in Nepal and relevant helplines, but many remain unaccounted for.