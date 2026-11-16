Four workers killed in Solapur well collapse at a farm
Four workers lost their lives in Solapur, Maharashtra, after a pile of soil and stones collapsed on them while they were digging a well at a farm on Sunday.
Families to get ₹5L compensation
NDRF teams spent nearly 25 hours recovering the bodies from the debris. Officials suspect unauthorized blasting may have triggered the collapse and have started an inquiry.
The district has announced new safety steps and will first barricade the well.
Each victim's family will receive ₹5 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, with authorities urging stricter safety checks for future well-digging work.