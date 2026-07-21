Four-year-old's scalp ripped off after brutal attack by stray dog
What's the story
A four-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he was attacked by a stray dog in Maliyabad, Raichur city, Karnataka. The child, identified as Gopal, was playing near his home when the incident occurred. The dog pounced on him and dragged him while repeatedly biting his head. Videos of the attack show Gopal's head covered in blood, with most of his scalp torn off. Only a small part at the back of his head was still attached.
Medical update
He managed to escape from the dog's grip
Despite his injuries, he managed to escape from the dog's grip and run to safety.
He was then rushed to a private hospital in Raichur for treatment, where he is said to be in critical condition.
In nearby Kerala too, a one-year-old boy sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a stray dog while playing in the courtyard of his house in Kasargod district.
Previous cases
Similar incident last week
The child sustained severe facial injuries before his mother rushed to his rescue and drove the animal away.
These incidents come just days after a tragic event where a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, Anam, was killed by a pack of stray dogs in Hanchinal Camp, Raichur district.
The toddler had stepped out of her house when she was attacked by four to five stray dogs.
She succumbed to her injuries on the way to hospital.