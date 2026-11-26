Police are focusing on finding suspects Abha, Bunty, and an unknown accomplice. The victims, Nitin, Kavita, and Kavita's daughter Sweety, were attacked while traveling from Jalgaon to Surat.

13-year-old Karan managed to escape the canal, but his brother Harish is still missing.

Police have also detained Dayanand alias Khandiyo Bhadane for questioning; he admitted knowing about the murder plan but not why it happened.

The case highlights just how urgent it is to bring those responsible to justice, and figure out if bigger crimes like insurance fraud are involved.