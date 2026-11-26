Fourth body in Gujarat canal fuels Maharashtra murder insurance probe
A fourth body turned up in a Gujarat canal on Thursday, ramping up the investigation into a Maharashtra family's murder.
Police now think this could be tied to an insurance scam from Jalgaon's Mehunbare area, and they're heading to Maharashtra to dig deeper into any financial motives.
Police seek Abha Bunty and accomplice
Police are focusing on finding suspects Abha, Bunty, and an unknown accomplice. The victims, Nitin, Kavita, and Kavita's daughter Sweety, were attacked while traveling from Jalgaon to Surat.
13-year-old Karan managed to escape the canal, but his brother Harish is still missing.
Police have also detained Dayanand alias Khandiyo Bhadane for questioning; he admitted knowing about the murder plan but not why it happened.
The case highlights just how urgent it is to bring those responsible to justice, and figure out if bigger crimes like insurance fraud are involved.