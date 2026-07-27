Freedom Park protests demand education reforms after Dharmendra Pradhan resignation
Bengaluru's Freedom Park stayed lively this weekend as students, activists, academics, and artists kept protesting for real education reforms, even after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.
Organized by AISA under the banner "Victory and Continued Protest: The Fight Will Go On," the crowd called for changes that go way beyond NEET, focusing on fair access to education, democracy, and social justice.
Protester faces FIR for activist support
Even though the Cockroach Janta Party ended its protest after the government agreed to demands, Bengaluru demonstrators aren't backing down. They're sticking to weekend rallies until everyone gets equal educational opportunities.
Ganga, representing the Volunteers Student Association, summed it up: "The fight does not end today. It ends only when every child can go to school."
Voices from Manipur, Assam, Meghalaya and Kashmir shared their struggles too.
Meanwhile, police filed an FIR against a protester supporting jailed activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam.