French President Emmanuel Macron to begin 3-day India visit tomorrow

French President Emmanuel Macron will be visiting India from February 17 to 19, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi . The visit comes as part of a strategic partnership between the two nations that has lasted for over two decades. The trip will include a meeting with Modi in Mumbai tomorrow, followed by participation in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Innovation summit Macron, Modi to launch India-France Innovation 2026 initiative During his Mumbai visit, Macron and PM Modi will jointly launch the India-France Innovation 2026 initiative. They will address business leaders, start-ups, researchers, and innovators from both countries. The move highlights the growing collaboration between India and France in technology and emerging sectors. The two leaders will also exchange MoUs during their meeting at Darbar Hall, Raj Bhavan in Mumbai tomorrow afternoon.

Business forum Indo-French CEOs Forum on February 18 The 15th Indo-French CEOs Forum will take place on February 18, coinciding with Macron's visit. The event will bring together top industry leaders from both countries and is expected to deepen cooperation across various sectors such as defense, aerospace, electronics, clean energy, and advanced technology. A total of 62 participants from the French delegation have confirmed their attendance at this important business forum.

