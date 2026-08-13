Fresh clashes in Dhemaji follow student blockade after firing injuries
India
Things got tense on Thursday near the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border, as fresh clashes broke out in Dhemaji district.
The trouble started after an economic blockade by student groups like TMPK, following reports that 12 locals from Assam were injured in a firing incident.
The situation escalated when Arunachal residents allegedly threw stones at protesters, leading to a scuffle.
Assam CM appeals, TMPK indefinite blockade
Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X with a heartfelt message: "Boundaries may define our States, but they can never divide our hearts," calling for peace and unity.
TMPK launched an indefinite economic blockade against Arunachal over the alleged firing in which 12 indigenous people from Assam were injured.
Both sides are still feeling the tension.