Fresh cracks reappear on Unnao Ganga Expressway after NHAI patch
Fresh cracks have popped up again on the Ganga Expressway in Unnao, just about a week after a massive 10-meter-deep crater was spotted on another stretch of the expressway following heavy rains.
This stretch had already been patched by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) after earlier soil and erosion issues, but the fixes clearly haven't held up.
Akhilesh Yadav alleges expressway corruption
The repeated damage is making people question if this ₹36,230 crore expressway, opened on April 29 to cut Meerut-Prayagraj travel time, was really built to last.
There have already been road collapses and embankment washouts in recent months.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is calling out alleged corruption, saying the cracks look like "river's currents" and warning that the situation is "deadly."