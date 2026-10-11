Fresh Kolkata Police notice to Abhishek Banerjee over Camac billboard
Kolkata Police have sent a fresh notice to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to answer more questions about the Camac Street billboard incident.
This goes back to August, when some Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters reportedly clashed with police and city officials who were trying to remove a TMC billboard/signage on Camac Street.
FIRs filed, TMC says notice targeted
Several FIRs were filed after the scuffle, and Banerjee has already faced questioning once.
The timing of this new notice, just before Durga Puja, has sparked criticism from his party, with spokesperson Kunal Ghosh saying it feels like targeted action.
Still, police are moving forward with their investigation after the city corporation complained about harassment and assault on public servants during the removal.