Fresh Nipah case in Kerala; 40-year-old Kozhikode man tests positive
What's the story
A 40-year-old man has tested positive for the Nipah virus in a preliminary test conducted in Kozhikode, Kerala. The patient is currently being treated at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, with confirmation from the virology laboratory awaited. Despite the pending confirmatory result, state health officials have quickly implemented containment protocols to prevent any possible spread of infection.
Outbreak history
Nipah outbreaks in Kerala
The patient's contacts are being identified and monitored in accordance with standard public health response. The state has witnessed four Nipah outbreaks between 2018 and 2023, with Kozhikode district being the epicenter of most cases. The state has reported a total of 31 cases and 24 deaths during these outbreaks. In response to past incidents, Kerala established a robust surveillance and response system to tackle future threats posed by this deadly zoonotic disease.
Disease profile
What is Nipah virus?
The Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease that spreads from animals, mainly fruit bats, to humans. It can also be transmitted through close contact with infected individuals. The virus is considered one of the world's most dangerous infectious diseases due to its high fatality rate and lack of an approved vaccine or specific antiviral treatment.