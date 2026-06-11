Fresh Nipah case in Kerala; 40-year-old Kozhikode man tests positive 

Outbreak history

Nipah outbreaks in Kerala

The patient's contacts are being identified and monitored in accordance with standard public health response. The state has witnessed four Nipah outbreaks between 2018 and 2023, with Kozhikode district being the epicenter of most cases. The state has reported a total of 31 cases and 24 deaths during these outbreaks. In response to past incidents, Kerala established a robust surveillance and response system to tackle future threats posed by this deadly zoonotic disease.