Fresh snowfall halts Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal, resumes at noon

A western disturbance brought rain and snow across the region. The IMD says more showers are likely on September 18, 19, 20, and 21, especially in lower areas.

Naina Devi saw 9cm of rainfall, leading to 60 blocked roads, 33 of them just in Mandi district.

Meanwhile, Kashmir's Gulmarg got its first snow of the season, but mostly dry days are expected ahead.