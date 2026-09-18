Fresh snowfall halts Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal, resumes at noon
India
The Manimahesh Yatra in Himachal Pradesh hit a weather snag on Thursday, with fresh snowfall forcing a temporary stop early in the morning.
Pilgrims had to wait it out until conditions improved around 12pm when the journey was allowed to continue.
Naina Devi rainfall blocks 60 roads
A western disturbance brought rain and snow across the region. The IMD says more showers are likely on September 18, 19, 20, and 21, especially in lower areas.
Naina Devi saw 9cm of rainfall, leading to 60 blocked roads, 33 of them just in Mandi district.
Meanwhile, Kashmir's Gulmarg got its first snow of the season, but mostly dry days are expected ahead.