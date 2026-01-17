Fresh snowfall hits Kashmir's hill stations, but plains still waiting
India
Kashmir's famous spots like Gulmarg and Sonamarg woke up to a fresh layer of snow this Friday, thanks to a weak Western Disturbance.
But if you're in the plains, you'll have to wait a bit longer for that classic winter vibe—no major snowfall there yet.
What's next: More snow (and rain) on the way
The weather forecast says light to moderate rain and snow are coming between January 21 and 24, with heavier showers likely in places like Chenab Valley and south Kashmir on the 23rd and 24th.
Since it's Chilla-i-Kalan—the region's harshest winter stretch—drier-than-usual conditions have been reported.
If you're planning a trip, stay updated on travel advisories before heading out!