Fresh snowfall hits Kashmir's hill stations, but plains still waiting

What's next: More snow (and rain) on the way

The weather forecast says light to moderate rain and snow are coming between January 21 and 24, with heavier showers likely in places like Chenab Valley and south Kashmir on the 23rd and 24th.

Since it's Chilla-i-Kalan—the region's harshest winter stretch—drier-than-usual conditions have been reported.

If you're planning a trip, stay updated on travel advisories before heading out!