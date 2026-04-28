Friend allegedly sets Rakesh Kumar on fire over housewarming dispute
A dispute over a planned housewarming party in northwest Delhi took a tragic turn when 40-year-old Rakesh Kumar was allegedly set on fire by his friend Raja.
The fight reportedly started because Kumar didn't want to throw a big celebration for his new apartment: he'd already hosted a small get-together, but Raja wanted more.
Things got heated, and the disagreement spiraled out of control.
Raja arrested for attempted murder
On Thursday evening near Kumar's home, an intoxicated Raja smashed the windshield of Kumar's tempo with a hammer before pouring gasoline on him and setting him on fire, all in front of Kumar's 16-year-old daughter.
Kumar's wife and one neighbor managed to put out the flames and rushed him to AIIMS Trauma Center. Kumar is now in critical condition with severe burns.
Police have arrested Raja for attempted murder, and investigations are ongoing.