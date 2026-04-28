Friend allegedly sets Rakesh Kumar on fire over housewarming dispute

Raja arrested for attempted murder

On Thursday evening near Kumar's home, an intoxicated Raja smashed the windshield of Kumar's tempo with a hammer before pouring gasoline on him and setting him on fire, all in front of Kumar's 16-year-old daughter.

Kumar's wife and one neighbor managed to put out the flames and rushed him to AIIMS Trauma Center. Kumar is now in critical condition with severe burns.

Police have arrested Raja for attempted murder, and investigations are ongoing.